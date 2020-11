Temple,TX- Temple PD are investigating after a fatal shooting leaves one man dead

Temple Police responded to a shooting early Saturday morning at the Woodbridge Crossing Apartments, 202 Woodbridge Boulevard.

At about 12:40 a.m. a 16-year-old male suspect came to the police department and advised he had shot his brother. Officers responded to the scene and located 24 year old Torben Meyer, deceased.

The circumstances of this incident are still under investigation.