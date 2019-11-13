Temple police investigating multiple shots fired incidents

TEMPLE, Texas- Temple Police Department is investigating two shots fired calls that occurred recently in the same area.

On November 9th, at approximately 8:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Paul Revere Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple spent casings in the roadway and observed a vehicle with a shattered back window.

Officers made contact with individuals at the residence, but they were not willing to cooperate with the investigation.

On November 12th, at approximately 12:51 p.m. officers were dispatched to a shots fired call in the 900 block of Betsy Ross Drive.

Officers arrived and observed damage to the residence that was consistent with gunshots.

No injuries were reported. Both of the cases are active.

TPD is investigating to determine if the incidents are related.