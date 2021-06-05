Temple Police Investigating Saturday Shooting

Temple,TX- The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting after a 19-year-old male was found with a gunshot wound Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the call at 11:49 a.m. in the 4000 block of Mariam Rd.

Upon arrival, officers learned the victim was near the intersection of Cole Porter Dr. and Linwood Rd. when he was shot in the leg and ran from the area.

The victim has been transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital.

The suspect is believed to be driving a black Nissan Altima.