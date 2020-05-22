Temple police make quick arrest, property recovery after early morning burglary

Leandro Izquiero Rodriguez, Jr

Temple police made a quick arrest and recovered stolen property taken in an early Friday morning burglary.

Police spokesman Chris Christoff said about 3:45 a.m. Friday officers got information about a burglary in progress in the area of the 500 block of South 19th Street.

Officers made contact with a female resident who told them that two men had entered the home and had taken about $1000 in cash, an ashtray, and various electronics.

One of the suspects was identified as 19-year-old Leandro Izquiero Rodriguez, Jr who reportedly left the scene in a dark colored sedan.

Officers located Rodriguez near the 800 block of S 15th Street, along with some of the stolen electronics.

He was arrested and transported to Bell County Jail without incident.

