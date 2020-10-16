Temple police nab burglary suspect in front of victim’s house

Temple police responded to a reported burglary in progress call quickly enough to spot their suspect still in front of the house.

Police responded to the area of Cumberland Drive and Pigeon Forge Road at 5:24 a.m. Friday and on arrival spotted a suspect in front of the residence.

Police spokesman Cody Weems said officers attempted to make contact with the man who fled on foot.

Officers were able to chase him down a short time later and the man, identified as 32-year-old Dontre Tangelo Addison, and was taken into custody.

He was booked into the Bell County Jail.