Temple Police name Officer who shot and killed a man

The Temple Police Department has identified nine-year veteran Officer Carmen DeCruz as the police officer involved in the shooting death of Michael Dean, last Monday, December 2nd.

The shooting took place near the intersection of SE H.K. Dodgen Loop and Little River Road around 8:12 p.m.

Texas Rangers remain the lead investigatory agency on this incident.

No details leading up to the shooting have been released, which has Dean’s family concerned.

According to the police department’s Facebook page, Officer Decruz was injured during a police chase back in July of 2014.

He was also named in an excessive-force lawsuit in 2017 that claimed DeCruz and another officer intentionally ran over a 15-year-old home invasion suspect, giving him third-degree burns.

We will bring you more information about this shooting investigation as it becomes available.