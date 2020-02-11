FOX 44 News: 5:30pm

Temple police officer accused of Manslaughter wants his bond reduced

The Temple Police Officer accused of Manslaughter in the death of Michael Dean wants his bond reduced.

A judge set it at $500,000 on Monday when police arrested Carmen DeCruz.

A hearing on the request should be set within the next three days.

The attorney for the Dean Family met with Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza Tuesday afternoon to discuss the charge DeCruz faces and where the case goes from here.

FOX44 News first brought you the details of the manslaughter case on Monday. Kendall Green spoke to Dean’s family and will have that report tonight at 9 p.m.

