Temple Police Officer under investigation for DWI

TEMPLE, Texas- The Temple Police Department will begin an investigation into the DWI arrest of 15-year Temple Police veteran, Officer Joseph Clark.

Belton Police contacted Temple PD last night to inform them of alleged DWI incident that occurred.

Temple PD is working with Belton PD to obtain all the information related to the situation.

Clark has been placed on paid investigative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

He was off duty at the time of his arrest, and was not representing the City of Temple, nor acting in any official capacity during the alleged offense.

The criminal investigation into the incident will be conducted by the Belton Police Department.