Temple Police officers complete mental health de-escalation training

BELTON, Texas – After a week’s worth of classroom learning, ten Temple Police officers took their training to the field Friday to de-escalate practical mental health calls.

Mental health professionals turned actors helped create the scenarios – which included a psychotic episode in a park, a fellow officer drinking heavily and emotionally after learning her husband was cheating on her, and a hostage situation.

The officers find this training especially helpful because they feel they can be called to a situation like those at any moment.

“The scenarios are not far-fetched,” says Temple Police officer Cody Close. “They are not from a movie. These are real-life. Real things that other officers have had to deal with that they’re bringing to this class to give us a new perspective.”

Shawn Edwards of the Burleson County Sheriff’s Department, who goes all over the state to run these programs for officers, says there has been an extra emphasis on this type of training over the last few years.

“Here recently, mental health has been a strong push. Especially for the mental health officer course,” Edwards said. “They are just looking at trying to get officers educated on appropriately responding to someone who is in a mental health crisis.”

The training is especially important in Bell County after the January shooting death of Patrick Warren, Sr., at the hands of a Killeen Police officer. The situation started with a mental health call to the police.

“Every time we hear of an officer getting involved in something that could have been handled – maybe not differently, but with a little more training – we’re going to take that training and apply that any way we can,” Close said.

For the professionals who run the programs, the mental health side of policing can’t be taken seriously enough.

“If it was up to me, I would have mental health training for our agency at least 40 hours a year,” Edwards said. “To me, it’s more important than going out to the firing range and making sure you’re able to shoot your gun.”