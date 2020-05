Temple Police are searching for a white Chervolet Cruze after a shooting Friday morning.

Officers say it happened near Jones Park in the 1100 block of West Avenue H.

One person went to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple with non-life threatening injuries.

Chevrolet Cruze

The Cruze has the Texas license plate LHB 2423. If you see this car, police ask that you call 254-298-5500. Do not approach the car or try to apprehend the driver.