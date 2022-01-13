Temple police have opened an investigation into the death of a two-month-old child that occurred Thursday morning.

Around 10 a.m. officers responded to a cardiac not breathing call in the 800 block of S. 16th Street. While en-route officers were advised the caller and 2-month-old were on their way to McLane Children’s Hospital.

The child was declared deceased shortly after arriving to the hospital.

This case is active and under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-877, where callers can report anonymously.