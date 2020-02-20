Temple police report an increase in vehicle thefts

Temple police report seeing an increase in car thefts and car burglaries lately, with a total of 33 stolen vehicles reported since the first of the year,

Officers noted that just short of half had been left unlocked and 45% had the keys left inside.

Twenty-five of the stolen vehicles have been recovered.

“We’re noticing that these crimes tend to occur more often near apartment complexes, but we’re urging everyone citywide to take precaution,” Temple Police spokesman Chris Christoff said. “Criminals love an easy opportunity, so it is very important to not let yourself become a victim by always remaining vigilant.”

Here are some preventative measures residents can take to protect themselves from these types of crimes:

Remove valuables from your vehicle or place them out of sight. This includes purses, wallets, money, electronic devices, and firearms.

Always make sure your vehicle is locked and take the keys with you. If you have a garage door opener, it is recommended you take it as well to prevent a thief from gaining easy access into your home.

Never hide a second set of keys in or on your vehicle. This includes spare keys to other vehicles.

Park in well-lit areas or attended lots.

Never leave your vehicle running unattended, even if your intention is to leave it warming up for just a moment.

Police suggests investing in some outdoor surveillance equipment. There are many affordable options available, and and police say it can be a great help should something happen to your vehicle

“TPD stands committed to reducing the number of vehicle break-ins,” said Lt. Brian Moody of the Criminal Investigations Division. “Together with the help of our residents, we can dramatically reduce the potential for victimization.”



Anyone with information about any crime committed in Temple is encouraged to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-729-TIPS (Local 254-526-TIPS).













