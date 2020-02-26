Temple Police report drop in crime during 2019

The Temple Police Department says overall crime dropped 12% in 2019, including a 16% drop in violent crime.

The department says this is a reflection of the efforts of the police officers.

“With the growth that our city is currently experiencing, the fact that we saw a decrease in total crime speaks to the hard work and dedication of our members, and the support and assistance from our community,” says Interim Police Chief Jim Tobin.

According to the department, murders dropped 57%, sexual assault fell 26%, and there were 31% fewer robberies in 2019.

The city did see an increase in home burglaries (4%) and vehicle thefts (5%). Police say one way to cut those numbers is for people to lock their doors and secure their property.