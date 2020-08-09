Temple police report fatal bicyclist accident overnight

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

TEMPLE, Texas- A bicycle accident overnight in Temple claimed the life of a 27-year-old man.

At about 1:18 a.m., a bicyclist traveling southbound on the sidewalk adjacent to South Third Street failed to yield the right of way to a vehicle traveling westbound on West Adams Avenue

The bicyclist entered the intersection and collided with the vehicle.

He was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The bicyclist was identified as 27-year-old Donnie Michael McCrae Jr.

No additional information is available at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44