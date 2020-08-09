Temple police report fatal bicyclist accident overnight

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

TEMPLE, Texas- A bicycle accident overnight in Temple claimed the life of a 27-year-old man.

At about 1:18 a.m., a bicyclist traveling southbound on the sidewalk adjacent to South Third Street failed to yield the right of way to a vehicle traveling westbound on West Adams Avenue



The bicyclist entered the intersection and collided with the vehicle.

He was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The bicyclist was identified as 27-year-old Donnie Michael McCrae Jr.



No additional information is available at this time.