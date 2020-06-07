Temple Police respond to two overnight shootings, one victim with serious injuries

TEMPLE, Texas- Temple Police Department is investigating two overnight shootings.

Temple Police Officers responded to a shooting early Sunday morning at Club Heavy, 806 East French Avenue.

Officers responded to the shots-fired call at about 1:40 a.m. and found a black man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with serious injuries.

A second call came at 2:45 a.m.

Officers were advised that several shots were heard in the 800 block of North Main Street.

Officers observed damage to a residence consistent with gunshot.

Both these cases are under investigation.

Anyone with additional information should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.