Temple Police reviewing recent arrest of person with special needs

Temple Police says it is reviewing a recent arrest of a man with special needs that caught the attention of people on social media.

On Tuesday, January 14th, officers received a 911 call about a man walking in and out of traffic near the intersection of S. 31st Street and Southwest HK Dodgen Loop. The caller reportedly told police the man was acting erratically and that he made her fear for her life.

That man has been identified as 30-year-old Sergei Hall.

Temple Police say Officer Jacob Perkins and asked him to step away from the intersection of 31st and the private driveway of Temple Mall. Perkins says Hall walked away and into the roadway instead.

Officer Perkins says he feared for Hall’s safety, so he pulled him out of the road and took him to the ground. Perkins arrested Hall, accusing him of evading arrest.

FOX44 News emailed Temple Police Wednesday morning about the arrest after being notified through Facebook about the incident.

Hours later, Temple Police announced it is reviewing the actions taken by Officer Perkins.

We will continue to report on this incident.