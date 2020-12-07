Temple police say shooting occurred during an assault

Temple police now say that a December 3 shooting that let a 57-year-old man dead occurred as a woman was defending herself.

At 6:21 p.m. Thursday, December 3, police had responded to a shots fired call in the 8700 block of Oak Hills Drive.

There they found 57-year-old Donald Lewis dead at the residence.

Police say they later learned that a man had broken into the house and was assaulting a woman inside.

During the assault the 59-year-old woman shot the intruder, then fled the home to wait for officers to arrive.

Police spokesperson Alejandra Arreguin said the investigation into the case is still on going.