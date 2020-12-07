Temple police say shooting occurred during an assault

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Temple police now say that a December 3 shooting that let a 57-year-old man dead occurred as a woman was defending herself.

At 6:21 p.m. Thursday, December 3, police had responded to a shots fired call in the 8700 block of Oak Hills Drive.

There they found 57-year-old Donald Lewis dead at the residence.

Police say they later learned that a man had broken into the house and was assaulting a woman inside.

During the assault the 59-year-old woman shot the intruder, then fled the home to wait for officers to arrive.

Police spokesperson Alejandra Arreguin said the investigation into the case is still on going.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected