Temple police say shooting victim not helping investigation

Temple police say they have little to go on after a shooting victim refused to provide any information about what happened to him.

The law requires medical facilities to call police when a gunshot victim is brought in.

Officers responded when they got such a call Sunday afternoon from Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

Officers were dispatched at 5:10 p.m. and when they got there they found a 17-year-old male victim who said he had been shot in the back.

Police said the victim was uncooperative and could not confirm details about where the incident occurred or who shot him. The victim also said he did not wish to pursue charges.