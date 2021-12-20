Temple Police want your help catching a man suspected of trying to burglarize a home last week.

Officers say it happened on Monday, Dec. 13th, around 6:13 p.m. in the 700 block of Ridgeview Drive.

The victim told police the man approached the home, knocked on the door, and tried the push the victim into the house. The suspect then tried to get into the house before the victim chased him away.

Police officers were not able to find the suspect when they go to the house.

If you recognize this man or know anything about this incident, please call Temple Police at 254-298-5500 or call Bell County Crime Stoppers at 257-526-8477.