Temple Police Searching for Credit Card Abuse Suspect

Temple, Tx- Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying a suspect involved in a case of credit card abuse. He is described as an older male, with a distinctive tattoo on their left hand.

The incident occurred in late December 2019 after a victim of a vehicle burglary also reported their wallet as being stolen. The wallet contained debit and credit cards which were used to make fraudulent purchases at a local HEB.

It is unknown whether the suspect was also involved in the vehicle burglary.

If anyone has any information regarding the identity of this individual, please contact Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500. Information can also be sent to Bell County Crime Stoppers at bellcountycrimestoppers.com, through the P3tips App, or by calling 254-526-TIPS (8477).