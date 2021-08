Temple police are asking for help from the public in finding a person they suspect in a forgery attempt.

A statement from Temple police says that the attempt was related to two vehicle burglaries that occurred June 29 in the area of Crossroads Park.

The suspect is accused of breaking into two vehicles and taking purses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 254-298-5510 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.