Temple police are asking for the public’s help in solving the death of a 60-year-old Temple resident who was killed back in June of 2020.

Timothy Drabick was found shot early in the morning of June 16, 2020 in the 2300 block of South 55th Street.

Drabick was hospitalized for several weeks but eventually died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 245 298-5510 or through Bell County Crime Stoppers here