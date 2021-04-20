Temple Police seek information on shooting at Jackson Park

Temple police say they have found a car believed to have been used in a Sunday night shooting incident at a local park, but have made no arrests and are still investigating.

Officers were called to Jackson Park at 8:36 p.m. Sunday on a report of a fight and shots being fired and of a black car seen fleeing the area.

When officers got there, they heard more shots in the distance, and later got a call about shots being fired from a black car on North 10th Street.

Police later located a 2012 Dodge Avenger on 12th Street that matched the description of the suspect vehicle.

No damage or injuries were reported but several shell casings were found in the road and parking lot.

Police report the registered owner of the vehicle contacted police to say she had loaned the car but had no information about where it had been or what had happened.

Officers were still seeking information on the incident Tuesday.