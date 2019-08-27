Temple police seek parking lot burglar

Temple police are seeking the man responsible for breaking into a number of vehicles at the Gold’s Gym parking lot at 4501 General Bruce Drive, one vehicle McLane Company at 2828 Industrial Blvd and one at Planet Fitness 3111 South 31st Street.

All of the burglaries took place August 13, 2019 between 4:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Security cameras also caught images of a suspect vehicle believed to be a Buick Lacrosse model 2005 to 2008.

Reports indicate that a vehicle matching this description was at the scene of each burglary and the male suspect was an occupant of the vehicle.

Items stolen include cash, bank debit cards, a smart phone and personal ID’s.

The debit cards were used to make several purchases.

If anyone has any further information, please contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500