Temple police seek Sunday night robber

Temple police are hoping someone who was in the area at the time can help with identifying a suspect in the robbery of a business Sunday night.

The incident occurred in the 500 block of North 3rd Street.

At approximately 7:51 p.m., the suspect approached the owner outside of the business. Earlier, the owner had placed a bag with money in his truck. The suspect pulled out a handgun, demanded the money and took the money before heading southbound on foot.

The suspect was described as a Caucasian or Hispanic male, 25-30 years old. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black shoes or boots, and a black mask.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should call the department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 254-298-5510 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.