Temple police seek Sunday night robber

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Temple police are hoping someone who was in the area at the time can help with identifying a suspect in the robbery of a business Sunday night.

The incident occurred in the 500 block of North 3rd Street.

At approximately 7:51 p.m., the suspect approached the owner outside of the business. Earlier, the owner had placed a bag with money in his truck. The suspect pulled out a handgun, demanded the money and took the money before heading southbound on foot.

The suspect was described as a Caucasian or Hispanic male, 25-30 years old. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black shoes or boots, and a black mask.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should call the department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 254-298-5510 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected