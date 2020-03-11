Temple police seek suspects in Walmart theft

Posted:

The Temple Police Department is searching for information regarding the identity of suspects involved in a January 30 theft at Walmart, 3401 S. 31st Street.

Officers were advised that two men stole approximately $500 worth of video games before leaving the store in a blue 2006 Nissan Maxima.

If anyone has any information regarding the identities of these individuals, please contact Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500. Information can also be sent to Bell County Crime Stoppers at bellcountycrimestoppers.com, through the P3tips App, or by calling 254-526-TIPS (8477).


