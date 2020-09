TEMPLE, Texas – Temple residents, the wait is over!

The Temple PREMIERE 15 IMAX opened back up on Thursday. Fatima rolled back the curtains for movie goers at 4:45 p.m.

With only a couple of show times for movies like The New Mutants and Bill and Ted Face the Music,

Tenet has four more shows remaining on Thursday.

Premiere Cinemas asks guests to social distance and mask up – and for even more convenience, to purchase tickets in advance online.