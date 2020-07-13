Temple Protest Honors Fallen Soldiers Vanessa Guillen And Gregory Wedel

TEMPLE, Texas. Protests continues across Central Texas as people are demanding justice for fallen soldiers PFC. Vanessa Guillen and Gregory Morales.

On Sunday afternoon, at least 2 dozen people gathered in downtown Temple with signs and shirts, demanded justice for both soldiers. Activist Patrick Arryn organized the event to raise money and gifts for the family. Arryn said he wanted to also raise awareness for other victims in the military.

Supporters pose with their signs they made to honor Guillen and Morales

During the gathering many sang, gave speeches and also heard from Gregory Wedel’s Mom, Kim who spoke to the crowd over the phone. There, she thanked supporters for coming out but she’s says she is still shocked that she has little answers regarding her son’s death.

“It’s always there in your head that they could be killed in the line of duty but it has never crossed my mind that he could be killed in his own base,” said Wedel.

One supporter said she attended to help make an impact.

“It makes me feel like I’m making a difference in helping them out and I feel like if we had more people come and support them, then the loud we get as a community, the more people will hear us out,” said Virginia Longoria.

Arryn said the amount raised from the event will be announced in a few days.