Temple Public Library hosting annual Labor Day Book Sale

TEMPLE, Texas – The Friends of the Temple Public Library will hold the annual Labor Day Book Sale from August 31 – September 4.

The sale will take place in the McLane Room on the third floor. The library is located at 101 W. Adams Avenue.

A members’ preview day will be held from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31 for Friends of the Temple Public Library members. Memberships are available at the door. Regular sale hours will be:

Wednesday, Sept. 1, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 2, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 3, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 4, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The Friends of the Temple Public Library is an organization which raises funds to support the Temple Public Library. The organization will be accepting used book donations during the sale.

For more information, you can visit exploretpl.com/booksale.

Source: City of Temple