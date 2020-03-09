Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum offering Spring Break activities

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple community is invited to the Railroad and Heritage Museum to see different themed activities for every day of Spring Break.

The museum’s schedule for the week is below:

• Tuesday, March 10 – Secrets of the Railyard: Learn about the Caboose, traveling railroad workers and other parts of rail yard life.

• Wednesday, March 11 – The Power of Steam: Learn more about the “science” of trains and participate in an experiment to illustrate how steam could propel a massive locomotive forward.

• Thursday, March 12 – Train Art: Central Texas Model Railroaders will be hosting a model train workshop for kids at 10:00 a.m. Registration is $10. There will be other crafts and activities that day in addition to the workshop that are free.

• Friday, March 13 – Working on the Railroad: This day is all about the people that work on the railroad. Learn about conductors, engineers, and other railroad jobs.

• Saturday, March 14 – Riding the Rails: Learn about travel and what it is like to travel by train, historically and today. This day is all about passenger trains and going from place to place.

Source: City of Temple