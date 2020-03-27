Temple Railroad Crossings to be Closed for Repairs

Temple, Tx- At the request of BNSF Railway, the City of Temple will be assisting their crews in closing the railroad crossings on South 25th Street between West Avenue E and West Avenue F and South 49th Street between West Avenue D and West Avenue G.

The closure will begin the morning of Monday, March 30 and will remain in place around the clock until the end of the day Tuesday, March 31.

During the two-day closure, BNSF crews will perform maintenance work on the railroad crossing. Drivers heading northbound on South 25th Street will be detoured to West Avenue H and South 31st Street, while southbound traffic will be detoured to West Avenue D and South 31st Street. Drivers heading southbound on South 49th Street will be detoured to the southbound frontage road of I-35.

Residents with any questions on this closure can contact the Public Works Transportation Services Division at 254-298-5653.