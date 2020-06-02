Temple receives DOJ grant to hire additional law enforcement professionals

WASHINGTON – The City of Temple is among four agencies in the Western District of Texas who received 2020 Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Grants totaling over $6 million for 50 new positions.

The Department of Justice announced Tuesday nearly $400 million in grant funding through the Department’s COPS Hiring Program (CHP). The Attorney General announced funding awards to 596 law enforcement agencies across the nation, which allows those agencies to hire 2,732 additional full-time law enforcement professionals. The awards announced today are inclusive of the $51 million announced in May as part of Operation Relentless Pursuit.

The COPS Hiring Program is a competitive award program intended to reduce crime and advance public safety through community policing by providing direct funding for the hiring of career law enforcement officers.

In addition to providing financial support for hiring, CHP provides funding to state, local and tribal law enforcement to enhance local community policing strategies and tactics. In a changing economic climate, CHP funding helps law enforcement agencies maintain sufficient sworn personnel levels to promote safe communities. Funding through this program had been on hold since the spring of 2018 due to a nationwide injunction that was lifted earlier this year.

CHP applicants were required to identify a specific crime and disorder problem focus area and explain how the funding will be used to implement community policing approaches to that problem focus area. 43 percent of the awards announced will focus on violent crime, while the remainder of the awards will focus on a variety of issues including school-based policing to fund school resource officer positions, building trust and respect and opioid education, prevention, and intervention. The COPS Office received nearly 1,100 applications requesting more than 4,000 law enforcement positions.

2020 COPS GRANT AWARDS – COPS HIRING PROGRAM (CHP) — WDTX

WDTX AGENCY POSITIONS AMOUNT

El Paso County SO 16 $2,000,000

San Antonio Police Dept 25 $3,125,000

Socorro Police Dept 6 $ 742,237

City of Temple 3 $ 375,000

Total (4) 50 $6,242,237

Source: U.S. Department of Justice