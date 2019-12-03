Temple residents can share feedback on Outer Loop project

TEMPLE, Texas – As the Outer Loop project progresses in West Temple, city leaders will be holding an open house meeting to get resident feedback about the next two phases of the project.

The project includes areas on Old Waco Road, between Jupiter Drive and Interstate 35.

The City of Temple, in partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation, will be hosting the meeting to gather feedback from the community about different construction alternatives.

The proposed project is a 2.5-mile long, four-lane divided roadway with curbs, gutters, a hike and bike trail and dedicated bike lanes to incorporate multimodal transportation. Maps shown at the meeting will depict the location of proposed improvements, alternatives, environmental constraints and the geometric design.

The meeting will be held at Joe M. Pirtle Elementary School on Tuesday, December 3, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. For those who cannot attend the meeting but want to provide a comment, you can visit the TXDOT website here. Comments must be received by Wednesday, December 18.

Source: City of Temple