Temple residents can shred their documents in a safe way

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(file photo)

TEMPLE, Texas – The City of Temple’s Solid Waste Division will be hosting a Secured Shred Event this Saturday.

Temple residents can bring paper documents for shredding and recycling. This will be done in an environmentally-safe manner, and the City will ensure all the paper is properly recycled.

To minimize contact, event staff will unload and transport boxes to the designated drop-off area, while drivers remain in their vehicles. Residents can bring up to five boxes of paper.

The event will take place at 3210 E. Avenue H, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. For more information, you can visit templetx.gov/recycling.

Source: City of Temple

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected