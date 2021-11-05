Temple residents can shred their documents in a safe way

TEMPLE, Texas – The City of Temple’s Solid Waste Division will be hosting a Secured Shred Event this Saturday.

Temple residents can bring paper documents for shredding and recycling. This will be done in an environmentally-safe manner, and the City will ensure all the paper is properly recycled.

To minimize contact, event staff will unload and transport boxes to the designated drop-off area, while drivers remain in their vehicles. Residents can bring up to five boxes of paper.

The event will take place at 3210 E. Avenue H, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. For more information, you can visit templetx.gov/recycling.

Source: City of Temple