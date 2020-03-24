Temple restaurant gives back to the community

TEMPLE, Texas – One restaurant in Temple is giving first responders a helping hand by packing meals for those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Empty chairs and empty tables have become the new normal for restaurants across America, but Megg’s Cafe is using this as an opportunity to give back to the community.

“We are packaging up to-go foods for all of the first responders. We are dropping them off at emergency centers. We’re hoping to expand that to fire stations and anywhere the community needs us to help,” says Holly Scott, the General Manager and Co-Owner of Megg’s Cafe.

Employees are working around the clock to provide those on the front lines of this pandemic with a hot meal.

“We have breakfast that we can pack up. We’ve taken breakfast and dinner over to them. They eat at weird times, and I think they’re just getting in whenever they can to eat,” says Scott.

By doing this, Scott aims to bring hope to the people who have supported them for a decade.

“It was just the owners talking about what we can do to support the community that has supported us for so many years. We’ve been here for ten years, and we would be nothing without the community,” says Scott.

She doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

“I think it’s part of the Megg’s ethos to be so connected with the community – that any joy we can bring to anybody, whether it’s a hot meal, a funny joke, smiles from the staff, supporting the staff itself, that is just something we have always wanted to do and something we will continue to do until they shut our doors,” says Scott.