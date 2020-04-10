Temple restaurant re-opens after employee confirmed positive for COVID-19

TEMPLE, Texas – A popular burger restaurant in Temple re-opened this week after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The Bird Creek Burger Company closed its doors for two weeks after learning of the employee’s status. This employee has since fully recovered, but will not be back at work until next week.

The restaurant has made some significant changes to adapt to the pandemic. They are no longer accepting cash payments for to-go orders, and for all orders on their new menu, they are asking for a 24-hour advance order.

“With full transparency and everything that we did, I think that the community knows that we are an honest business and we’ll stand on that honesty until forever. Because that’s what we believe in. And I think that we are going to be harmed by telling the truth,” says Jacob Bates, owner of Bird Creek Burger Company.

The restaurant has a new grab and go menu that allows you to heat and eat at home. You can find more information on the company’s Facebook page.