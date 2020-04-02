Temple road closures and changes in April

TEMPLE, Texas – Drivers traveling near Temple High School will see traffic changes and detours beginning Friday, April 3rd.

Crews will begin working on the North 31st Street Improvements Project.

Funded by the City of Temple’s Reinvestment Zone #1, the $8 million project will develop and enhance connectivity on North 31st Street to Temple High School, along with providing connections to I-35 Northbound Frontage Road.

To expedite construction during Phase 1 of the project, the contractor will be closing North 31st Street between Barton Avenue and Bray Street for five months to construct the new roundabout.

Traffic heading northbound will be detoured to Barton Avenue, I-35 Frontage Road and then Bray Street to return to North 31st Street. Traffic heading southbound will be detoured to Bray Street and I-35 Frontage Road, where drivers will be directed to head south to access Central Avenue and North 31st Street.

During the North 31st Street closure, access to Calhoun Avenue and Jack White Street will only be available from I-35 Frontage Road.

The contractor will ensure that local access remains for businesses near the construction area. Access to Temple High School will be maintained from North 23rd Street.

More details about alternate traffic routes for families will be released by Temple Independent School District on Tuesday, March 31.



Phase 1 is expected to be complete before the end of August 2020.

Phase 2, which will consist of closing North 31st Street between Bray Street and Houston Avenue as well as other cross streets, will begin immediately after Phase 1 is completed.

The entire project is scheduled to be complete in the spring of 2021.

Residents with inquiries about the project should call the City of Temple Engineering Department at 254-298-5660