Temple School Board asks for input on possible bond election

The Temple School Board wants to hear from parents and taxpayers about a possible bond election.

The school board says there are more than twenty potential projects that could be funded by a new school bond.

Those projects include doing away with the twenty remaining portable buildings being used at area schools, completing security vestibule projects, and renovating Wildcat Stadium.

Temple Schools Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott says another goal is to build more classrooms, competition fields, and fine arts auditoriums.

To get public opinion on what is important, the school board launched a survey that runs until July 20th. You can find a link to the survey and a video TISD put together to discuss the goals of the bond here.

The results will be discussed during a board meeting on August 16th. Members will decide whether to call for an election on November 2nd.