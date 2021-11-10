Temple search warrant brings cash, money laundering arrest

A 22-year-old Temple man has been arrested on a money laundering warrant after Temple police recovered cash, a stolen handgun and a ” green leafy substance” during a search.

Talton Jamar Williams the Third was picked up by Belton police on that warrant Tuesday and he was booked into the Bell County jail on the money laundering charge and a possession of marijuana charge.

Temple police spokesperson Alejadra Arreguin said it was on September 14 that officers conducted a contraband search warrant in the 1900 block of South 55th Street.

During the search, officers recovered the green leafy substance, the handgun that turned out to have been reported stolen out of Round Rock and a total of $36,000 in cash.

As the investigation progressed, a week later the arrest warrant for Williams was obtained.

Williams was located by Belton police Tuesday and taken into custody.