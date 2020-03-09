City of Temple selects police chief finalists

TEMPLE, Texas – The City of Temple has chosen three finalists in its search for a new police chief.

Temple residents are invited to meet the candidates at a reception held on Thursday, March 26 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center (3303 North 3rd Street). The final selection process is scheduled for March 26 & 27.

The City of Temple selected Strategic Government Resources (SGR) to assist in conducting the extensive search.

The City received applications from 56 candidates in 22 states, with 23 applicants from Texas.

Candidate vetting included a comprehensive questionnaire, online interviews, a psychometric assessment, a thorough media search, and a rigorous background investigation.

The finalists are:

Pedro (Pete) Lopez, Jr.

Pedro (Pete) Lopez, Jr. has 32 years of law enforcement executive experience in the nation’s fourth-largest city and fifth-largest municipal police agency. Lopez currently serves as the Assistant Chief of Police, Patrol Region 1 for the Houston Police Department, a position he has held since August 2018. He also served as the Assistant Chief of Police, Organizational Development Command and has held many other positions and ranks in the department since 1991. Prior to his career with the Houston Police Department, he held positions at the Harris County Sheriff’s Department in Houston and the Texas Department of Corrections in Huntsville, Texas. Additionally, Lopez has a military career that spans over 27 years.

James (Jim) Lowery, Jr.

James (Jim) Lowery, Jr. is a law enforcement executive with 37 years of policing experience. He currently serves as the Deputy Chief, Central Investigations Division for the Arlington, Texas, Police Department, a position he has held since January of 2018. Prior to this, he served as the department’s Deputy Chief, Field Operations Bureau – South District for four years. He has served in numerous positions and ranks in the department since 1983.

Shawn Reynolds is a law enforcement executive with 25 years of experience in leading a police agency in investigations, customer service, law and order, security, public service, law enforcement training, media operations, and police force activities. He currently serves as the Deputy Chief of Police-Operations for the Olathe, Kansas, Police Department, a position he has held since November of 2016. He previously served as the department’s Deputy Chief of Police-Administration and has held several other positions and ranks with the department since January of 1996. Prior to this, he served with the Leavenworth, Kansas, Police Department, and served as Radioman for the United States Navy for over five years.