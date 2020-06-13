Temple Seniors Celebrate Graduation with Parade

Temple, TX- While 2020 may be unusual for students, that didn’t stop Temple high school graduates from celebrating in a parade this morning.

Over 100 Temple High School students gathered at the Frank Mayborn Civic Center to participate in a graduation parade celebrating the senior class.

The parade was organized by Adopt a Senior: Central Texas, an organization set up to celebrate the Class of 2020 caught up in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Organizers say that they want the senior class to know that the community is behind them and that while this year was very different from normal, they hope the can give them good memories of their graduation.