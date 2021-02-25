Temple sets up Recovery Taskforce to deal with effects of the winter storm

The City of Temple has established the Temple Recovery Taskforce to connect residents affected by last week’s winter storm with available resources.

“With so many residents still feeling the effects of this unprecedented weather event, we wanted to make sure we could get them in touch with local organizations that could meet their needs,” City Manager Brynn Myers said.

The Temple Recovery Taskforce will operate under the city’s Housing and Community Development Department and will work with other local organizations.

The taskforce will use Crisis Cleanup, a free website that helps coordinate relief efforts by participating organizations, including services such as debris removal, home repair and water damage repair at no charge. It does not provide resources that require a licensed or skilled tradesman, such as plumbing or electrical work.

Requests can be submitted through the City of Temple’s Housing Resource Center by calling 254-298-5999, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

“Our goal is to help as many residents as we can,” Nancy Glover, director of Housing and Community Development, said. “We believe our already-established partnerships with local organizations will help meet those outstanding needs of our residents and the city’s goal of a quick recovery.”

These services are not provided by the City of Temple, the City is only coordinating with local organizations who provide services.

The city notes in their announcement that there is no guarantee that a request for assistance will be fulfilled.

A list of local contractors who may be able to help with more complex repairs is available on the City’s website at templetx.gov/weather, but the city points out that it does not endorse these organizations, but is simply providing contact information for ease in finding assistance.

The city advises residents to check references and choose a contractor wisely.