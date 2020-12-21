Temple shooting suspects found in Arizona, brought back

Temple police report two suspects in a November 21 shooting at a local grocery store have been found in Arizona and have been brought back to face charges

Twenty-five-year-old Cameron Pierre Reshard and 19-year-old Lucia Villanueva Mendez were arrested in Tempe, Arizona and booked into the Bell County Jail Saturday morning.

Both were charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with each bond set at $150,000.

The pair had been developed as suspects as the investigation into the shooting at Pool’s Grocery unfolded.

Police were called to the store at 1720 South 1st Street in Temple about 6:30 p.m. November 21 and found the victim lying on the ground in the parking lot.

The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center with what were described as non-life-threatening wounds.

Warrants for the suspect were obtained November 30 with both arrested later in Tempe, Arizona.