Temple storage units vandalized

Temple police report thousands of dollars worth of damage done by vandals at a local storage facility.

Police were called to the facility in the 1100 block of West Avenue G Monday and met with a citizen who discovered the damage,

Investigators said it did not appear to have been a burglary to take things, just a lot of damage done.

It was determined that the damage could have been done some time after March 30.

Police are asking anyone who might have seen anything or might have information to contact them.

