Temple Tax Preparer indicted in Federal Fraud Case

Waco,Tx- A federal grand jury in Waco returned an indictment Tuesday charging a Texas tax preparer with 11 counts of assisting in the preparation of false tax returns.

According to the indictment, Rossalynn Thomas operated TaxPros, a tax return preparation business in Temple. Between November 2014 through January 2017, Thomas allegedly falsified clients’ tax returns by claiming, among other things, false business income and education credits in order to generate tax refunds. The indictment further alleges that one of Thomas’s clients was an IRS agent acting in an undercover capacity. Thomas allegedly prepared a tax return for the IRS agent that falsely claimed charitable contributions and unreimbursed business expenses.

If convicted, Thomas faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison for each count. She also faces a period of supervised release and monetary penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division made the announcement.

IRS-Criminal Investigation is investigating the case.

Trial Attorneys Robert A. Kemins and Matthew C. Hicks of the Justice Department’s Tax Division are prosecuting the case.