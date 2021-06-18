Temple to host overnight stop on 2021 Great Race

TEMPLE, Texas – The City of Temple will host an overnight stop on the 2021 Hemmings Motor News Great Race presented by Hagerty on Saturday, June 19.

The Great Race is a rally race consisting of 120 antique automobiles traveling from San Antonio to Greenville, South Carolina. Participants are expected to arrive at Temple’s Santa Fe Plaza starting at 4:45 p.m.

“There are more than 500 people just in our entourage from all around the world taking part in this incredible adventure,” Director Jeff Stumb said.

Teams and cars from Japan, England, Germany, Canada and the United States will participate in vintage automobiles dating back as far as 1916.

The Great Race, which began 38 years ago, is not a speed race – but a time/speed/distance rally. The vehicles, each with a driver and navigator, are given precise instructions each day which detail every move down to the second. They are scored at secret check points along the way and are penalized one second for each second – either early or late. As in golf, the lowest score wins.

Each stop on the Great Race is free to the public, and spectators will be able to visit with the participants and to look at the cars for several hours. It is common for kids to climb in the cars for a first-hand look.

For more information, you can go to www.greatrace.com or contact Jeff Stumb at jeff@greatrace.com or 423-648-8542.

Source: City of Temple