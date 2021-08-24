Temple to provide emergency rental assistance to COVID victims

The City of Temple has partnered with United Way of Central Texas to allocate emergency rental assistance for residents impacted by COVID-19.

“While we’ve all been affected by COVID-19, many members of our community are still struggling as a result of the pandemic,” said Nancy Glover, City of Temple Director of Housing and Development. “We are grateful for this partnership that will bring some much-needed relief to residents.”

Funding is available through the Texas Emergency Rental Assistance Program. It is open to eligible tenants who are behind on their rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program can pay up to six months’ rent for income-eligible households.

Find information or apply here