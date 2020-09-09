UPDATE: Temple traffic accident causes road closure

TEMPLE, Texas – Temple Police Officers are on scene of a traffic accident.

The accident occurred Wednesday, near West Avenue M and South 35th Street. A man driving left the roadway and struck a telephone pole before colliding with a house.

(Courtesy: Temple Fire and Rescue)

The current condition of the driver is not known – he was the only occupant of the vehicle. There was one person in the home at the time of the collision, and they have been transported to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation. Avenue M has been closed to traffic in the area. Drivers should use alternate routes. Residents in the area may experience power outages.

Sources: Temple Police Department, Temple Fire and Rescue