Temple traffic crash leads to list of charges

Temple police report a 28-year-old Temple man is facing a litany of charges following a Wednesday night traffic crash.

Police spokesman Chris Christoff said officers first got a call about a reckless drier in the area of West Avenue K and 43rd street about 9:30 p.m.

While on the way, officers were advised that the driver hit a utility pole near the 1000 block of South 45th Street, but left the scene.

The vehicle was found wrecked in the middle of the road in the 1100 block of South 37th.

Christoff said officers located the driver, later identified as 28-year-old Joseph Burton Jenkins III, and said he appeared intoxicated, had slurred speech, had a lack of balance and appeared unable to keep his eyes open.

He was arrested for DWI and as officers took inventory of the vehicle, Christoff said they found a firearm and drugs including sedatives and antipsychotics.

He was also determined not to have a driver’s license.

He was taken to the Bell County Jail on charges of DWI, driving while license invalid, two separate charges of possession of dangerous drugs, charges related to hitting the pole and leaving and felon in possession of a firearm.