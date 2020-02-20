Temple traffic stop leads to felony firearms charges

A routine traffic stop led to much bigger problems for a 22-year-old Temple man Wednesday night.

Officers made the stop about 8:00 p.m. near the intersection of Hogan Road and South Pea Ridge Road and determined that the driver, identified as Davonte Lashawn Lee of Temple, appeared to have been driving with a suspended license.

Lee was place under arrest for that charge, but while an inventory was being conducted of the vehicle’s contents, officers discovered a handgun and a small amount of marijuana.

The firearm was determined to have been reported stolen.

Lee was to have been transported on charges of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon and possession of marijuana.

Police stated that Lee then complained that he was having trouble breathing, so he was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, and once medically cleared was taken to the jail.